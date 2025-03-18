Protest erupts in Basra against Turkiye

Shafaq News/ A mass demonstration took place, on Tuesday, outside the Turkish visa application center in Basra, condemning recent attacks on Alawites in Syria and holding Turkiye fully responsible for the violence.

The protest representative Sheikh Mujtaba Al-Mansouri that the demonstration is against the “Turkish-Zionist aggression targeting Alawites and Shiites in Syria,” threating that Basra’s residents would not remain idle if attacks on Alawites persist.

He also called on Sunni scholars in Iraq to take an official stance against “extremist groups”, warning that “if this war escalates, it will not differentiate between Sunnis, Shiites, Christians, or anyone who opposes the ideology of these terrorist groups.”

Earlier today, Basra’s Unified Tribal Council urged the government to bolster the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and reinforce security measures in response to escalating tensions in Syria.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), the civilian death toll continues to rise on Syria’s coast since March 6, claiming 1,500 civilian lives.