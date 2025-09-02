Probe launched into Syrian naturalization in Al-Anbar

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Investigations into the alleged naturalization of Syrians through the Al-Anbar Civil Status Directorate are underway, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

The Member of al-Anbar Provincial Council, Adnan al-Kubaisi, told Shafaq News that complaints had been filed regarding attempts to falsify or alter official records in exchange for money, noting that “the number of cases under review, according to lists provided by the Ministry of Interior, exceeds 1,400.”

He further affirmed that information regarding senior officers being detained are inaccurate.

Al-Kubaisi urged media outlets to exercise caution and await the final results before publishing news on this sensitive matter, stressing the importance of uncovering all suspicious cases and holding those involved accountable to preserve the province’s security and stability.

Iraq hosts about 280,000 Syrian refugees, most of whom are settled in the Kurdistan Region. Around 122,000 are in Erbil Governorate, including both the city and nearby camps. Of these, about 92,000 live outside camps in Erbil and its surroundings, while the remainder are spread across camps such as Domiz, Qushtapa, Basirma, Darashakran, Gozarto, Sharya, Akre, Makhmour, and Al-Sulaymaniyah.