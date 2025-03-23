Private sector push: Iraq forms new council

Shafaq News/ Iraq has formed a Permanent Council for the Development of the Private Sector, to be chaired by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Ministry of Planning announced on Sunday.

According to the ministry’s statement, the 40-member council includes 10 representatives from government institutions and 28 from private sector fields such as industry, agriculture, banking, telecommunications, trade, energy, health, education, and real estate. It also involves economic experts and representatives of youth and entrepreneurship.

“Deputy PM and Minister of Planning Muhammad Ali Tamim will serve as one of two deputies, alongside a representative from the private sector to be elected by council members,” the ministry confirmed, noting that the council will guide national private sector policy, advise on economic and investment planning, and promote public-private collaboration to support economic diversification.