PM Al-Sudani urges UNICEF to collaborate with Iraq’s private sector

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with UNICEF Executive Director, Catherine Russell, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office statement, “The meeting involved discussions on issues related to children's rights and international laws concerning them, as well as the progress Iraq has made in this area.”

“The Prime Minister encouraged the international organization to cooperate with the Iraqi private sector in the fields of education and higher education, expressing the readiness of both public and private Iraqi universities to maximize cooperation with UNICEF in various areas.”

On the other hand, “Russell expressed her appreciation for the meeting with the Prime Minister and emphasized the potential for broader collaboration between Iraq and the organization's programs. She welcomed and expressed her readiness to accept his invitation to visit Iraq, noting that the organization has observed significant progress in family and child welfare under the current government,” as per the statement.