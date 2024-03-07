Private institutions propose amendments to the Iraqi Education Law

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Parliamentary Committee of Higher Education and Scientific Research convened a workshop attended by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, a Kurdistan Region education representative, and presidents of private universities and colleges across Iraq.

Committee head Muzahim Al-Khayat disclosed to Shafaq News Agency that "the workshop centered on the significance of the Private Education Law, with inputs from private university and college presidents." He added that the law aims to enhance education quality in Iraq and back private education in line with the government's curriculum.

Al-Khayat highlighted, "The draft of the Private Education Law has cleared its initial reading in the House of Representatives…After deliberations with the Ministry of Education, the law proceeds to a second reading in the parliament."

The Parliamentary Education Committee is optimistic about the proposed draft's potential, considering it pivotal in regulating private university operations. This legislation sets stringent criteria for the universities' infrastructure, affiliation with the Ministry of Education, choosing teamwork, and others.