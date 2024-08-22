Iraq's Prime Minister discusses with Saudi Foreign Minister bilateral relations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who arrived in Baghdad today for an official visit.

Al-Sudani's media office stated that both sides had discussed strengthening ties between Iraq and Saudi Arabia. "The talks focused on enhancing cooperation in political and economic sectors, fostering effective partnerships, and revitalizing the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council to serve the mutual interests of both nations."

The meeting also addressed key regional developments, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with both stressing "the importance of continued joint efforts and coordination with Arab and international partners to halt the [Israeli] aggression." They called on the global community to “intensify its efforts to prevent further violence and support the Palestinian people's right to their land amid a conflict that has persisted for over ten months.”