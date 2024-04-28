Iraq's al-Sudani returns from Saudi Arabia after WEF

2024-04-28T20:59:29+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani returned to Baghdad on Sunday evening after participating in the World Economic Forum held in Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Media Office, al-Sudani held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on bilateral relations and reviewed joint cooperation and its growth within the framework of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council, which "has yielded several understandings in various fields."

Prior to his return, al-Sudani met with the CEOs of TotalEnergies, Vertical Future, and German technology company SAP on the sidelines of the Riyadh summit.

