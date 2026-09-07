Shafaq News- Baghdad

Senior officials in Iraq’s Finance Ministry and its affiliated departments and banks remain in their posts amid "political pressure blocking administrative changes," an informed source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The ministry and its affiliated institutions have reportedly not undergone administrative changes comparable to those introduced at some other ministries and government bodies.

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Several directors-general and special-grade officials have remained in their posts for years, with some serving for more than four years, while others hold two positions simultaneously, raising questions over compliance with applicable legal and administrative regulations, according to the source.

The source also raised concerns about the competence and experience of some officials, while criticizing several departments for relying on traditional and routine working methods without achieving the required improvements in administrative performance and services.

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