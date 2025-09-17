Parliament disruptions undermine public trust, MP warns

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The repeated disruption of parliament sessions is a “clear neglect of responsibility before the people,” Iraqi lawmaker Mohammed Anouz said on Wednesday, warning that deputies’ absence is stalling essential legislative work.

Anouz, a member of the Legal Committee, told Shafaq News that deputies must view their seats as “a duty to serve citizens and not a political luxury,” urging the parliament presidency to adopt tougher measures against lawmakers deliberately skipping sittings.

His remarks came after two consecutive quorum shortfalls this week prevented parliament from meeting. Monday’s session collapsed despite an agenda of 11 items, including seven scheduled for votes.

On Tuesday, Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and his deputies, Mohsen al-Mandalawi and Shakhwan Abdullah, pressed lawmakers to attend upcoming sessions, calling participation a “national duty.” They warned that repeated absences were delaying legislation critical to citizens’ daily needs and undermining institutional stability.

Although 130 of the 329 members signed in on Tuesday, only 50 appeared, forcing another postponement.