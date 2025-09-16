Iraq's Parliament demands attendance as sessions fail

Shafaq News — Baghdad

On Tuesday, Iraq’s Parliament leadership pressed lawmakers to attend upcoming sessions, calling participation a “national duty” after two consecutive quorum shortfalls stalled legislative work.

In a statement, Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and his deputies Mohsen al-Mandalawi and Shakhwan Abdullah said persistent absences were delaying key legislation and undermining institutional stability. They urged blocs and committees to finalize bills that have reached advanced stages, particularly those tied to citizens’ daily needs.

Despite 130 MPs of 329 signing in, only 50 appeared for Tuesday’s sitting, forcing another postponement. The disruption was especially difficult for members traveling from outside Baghdad, according to Abdullah.

Monday’s session also collapsed despite an agenda of 11 items, seven scheduled for votes. Deputy Economy Committee Chairman Yasser al-Husseini then accused political factions of deliberately blocking quorum to prevent passage of key measures, including the industrial investment law, which he said could "revive Iraq’s economy."