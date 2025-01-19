Iraqi parliament adjourns session after quorum break on budget vote

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament adjourned its session on Sunday after losing a legal quorum following a vote on the federal budget amendment, a parliamentary source revealed.

The source stated, “The Parliament Presidency raised the agenda to address this year’s federal budget amendment. However, the session was adjourned until Tuesday after MPs opposing the budget law exited the chamber, breaking the quorum.”

First Deputy Speaker Mohsin al-Mandalawi reportedly left the session hall to hold consultative meetings with the withdrawing MPs, attempting to persuade them to return and resume the vote on the budget and other items on the agenda.

Earlier, Shafaq News correspondent reported that the session, which had addressed sections of the Federal Intelligence Agency law and the Budget Law, lost quorum before voting on the budget amendment.

Finance Committee member Mustafa Sanad commented, “The Finance Committee approved the government-submitted amendment, which increases Regional costs, without modifications or additions. The amendment passed with 10 votes out of 17, but I opposed it. I urge my fellow MPs to abstain from voting on the budget in parliament.”

The proposed budget amendment includes Article 12, which allocates compensation to the Kurdistan Regional Government for costs associated with oil production and transportation.