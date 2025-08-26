Iraqi parliament passes ambassadors despite quorum row

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament on Tuesday approved a government list of ambassadorial nominees submitted by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, sparking uproar among lawmakers who said the session lacked a legal quorum.

MP Arshad al-Salihi stated that “the Council voted on a list of ambassadors despite the absence of quorum, which is shameful and unprecedented.” He criticized the process as rushed and “unacceptable,” noting that members had not been provided with the nominees’ resumes.

The controversy follows yesterday’s session that collapsed after lawmakers walked out when the speaker’s office unexpectedly added the ambassadorial vote to the agenda. The parliamentary media office confirmed the item had been rescheduled for today’s sitting.