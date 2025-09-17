Third in a row: Iraq’s Parliament fails to reach quorum

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament failed to hold its scheduled session on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive day this week that proceedings collapsed due to a lack of quorum.

The parliament’s media office confirmed the postponement, while a parliamentary source told Shafaq News that the session had been moved to next week.

Monday’s meeting broke down despite an agenda of 11 items, seven of them set for a vote, including draft laws on public services and financial regulations. The failure was followed by another disruption on Tuesday when 130 of the 329 lawmakers signed in, but only 50 entered the chamber, falling short of the quorum required to proceed.

Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and his deputies, Mohsen al-Mandalawi and Shakhwan Abdullah, appealed to the members to attend, stressing that attendance was a “national duty.”

The leadership warned that repeated absences are delaying legislation affecting citizens’ daily needs and undermining parliamentary credibility.