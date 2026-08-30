Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM – formerly Sadrist) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr backs Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s efforts to bring all weapons under state control, a senior official within the Movement’s political body told Shafaq News on Sunday, as the government approaches a Sept. 30 deadline to complete the process.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, noted that communication between Al-Sadr and the government has continued through several channels, including direct and indirect contacts, to monitor the government’s measures and address obstacles that could hinder implementation.

“The movement views bringing weapons under state control as a key step toward strengthening state authority and internal stability,” he said, adding that meeting the Sept. 30 deadline would help reinforce confidence in the government’s ability to handle sensitive security issues without political pressure or rivalry.

The movement’s backing also includes efforts to foster a political and popular environment that would allow the government to carry out the process, the official maintained, while stressing that the measures should proceed through legal and institutional channels to preserve state authority and prevent any internal confrontation.

State control over weapons is a central pillar of Al-Zaidi’s government program. Since taking office, he has maintained that the authority to carry arms and enforce the law rests solely with the state, calling on armed groups to join official security institutions through legal frameworks.

Read more: Iraq's September 30 weapons deadline leave sterms of disarmament unresolved