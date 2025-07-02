PMF salary payments shift to Rafidain Bank branches
2025-07-02T13:50:34+00:00
Shafaq News – Baghdad
Iraq’s Rafidain Bank branches will start processing salary payments for Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) personnel, a government source revealed on Wednesday.
The source told Shafaq News that the move follows a directive to ease congestion at private outlets that had previously managed distribution.
On Tuesday, large crowds of PMF members faced card rejections at payment centers, though some eventually received their wages in cash.