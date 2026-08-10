PMF denies link to 71 closed "fake" headquarters

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Commission confirmed on Monday that the "fake" headquarters shut down by the Interior Ministry, whose operators had claimed affiliation with the PMF, have no connection to the organization.

In a notice, the PMF clarified that the closure of these sites was carried out through an operation led by the PMF's General Directorate of Security and Discipline, “as part of the work of the Standing Committee for Restricting Weapons formed by the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.”

The commission affirmed “continued monitoring and handling of such cases”, pledging to take necessary legal and administrative measures against anyone attempting to impersonate the PMF or exploit its name in any form.

Iraq's Interior Ministry had announced earlier Monday the closure of 71 fake PMF headquarters, as part of its measures related to organizing weapons and restricting them to the state.