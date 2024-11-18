PMF arrests individuals for attack on commander’s residence

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a commander of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), along with his relatives, attacked the home of another commander who had recently taken over his position west of Mosul, a security source in Nineveh province reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the police and the PMF have launched an investigation into a shooting incident targeting the home of the commander of the 72nd Regiment in the PMF, in the Iskan Cement Factory area of Badush (west of Mosul). No injuries were reported."

"PMF personnel have arrested several individuals involved in the attack, and they are currently under investigation," the source added.