PM al-Sudani: Iraq open to cooperation with UK

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani emphasized that Iraq is open to all forms of cooperation with international partners, highlighting the country’s rapidly developing investment environment.

According to a statement from his Media Office, Al-Sudani noted during a phone call with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper that these improvements make Iraq increasingly attractive to foreign companies and expand opportunities for participation in the country’s major strategic projects.

He reiterated Iraq’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, underlining the importance of activating agreements and memoranda of understanding to enhance mutual exchange and partnership.

The call addressed economic cooperation, as well as trade, development, and infrastructure projects. Cooper expressed the UK’s keen interest in expanding collaboration with Iraq across multiple sectors and praised the Iraqi government’s policies aimed at boosting the country’s economic capacities.

