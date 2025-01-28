PM Al-Sudani: Iraq achieves 70% reduction in gas flaring

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced that Iraq has achieved a 70% reduction in associated gas flaring, a “major step” in curbing carbon emissions and minimizing energy waste.

Speaking at the Iraq Energy 2025 Conference in Baghdad, Al-Sudani described the achievement as a cornerstone of the government’s Development Road Project, which aims to position Iraq as a transit hub for oil and gas exports to Europe and global markets while fostering sustainable economic growth.

“Our priority was to stop gas flaring, and we have achieved 70% of this target,” Al-Sudani said. “This milestone significantly reduces emissions and energy waste.”

The PM outlined measures to enhance Iraq’s energy sector, including maximizing oil resources, investing in natural gas, and increasing oil derivative production. “We are nearing self-sufficiency in fuel and preparing to export gas oil. By 2030, we aim to transform 40% of oil output into value-added industries,” he added.

Emphasizing Iraq’s growing influence in global oil markets, Al-Sudani described the country as a cornerstone of market stability. “Iraq is on the path to becoming a regional hub for energy industries and continues to play a key role in stabilizing the global oil market,” he said.

Describing Iraq’s electricity sector as a critical component of national development, Al-Sudani stressed the importance of modernizing transmission and distribution networks and adopting smart technologies to reduce energy losses, cut harmful emissions, and promote sustainability.

To support this transformation, the PM announced a new economic model for thermal power plants, targeting an additional 15,000 megawatts of power. He also revealed plans to unveil a major package of gas-powered energy projects under this model.

Al-Sudani also pointed out Iraq’s growing focus on renewable energy, particularly solar power. “We have launched solar energy projects with a total capacity of 4,875 megawatts upon completion,” he said, noting the government’s support for home solar systems through loans under the Central Bank’s 1-trillion-dinar initiative.

The PM pointed to significant progress in Iraq’s electrical grid connections with Gulf countries and Turkiye, with plans to integrate Iraq into the European energy grid.

The PM concluded by affirming that Iraq’s stable and growing economy significantly contributes to global energy security and sustainable development.