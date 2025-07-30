PM Al-Sudani launches Baghdad facelift

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani launched construction works for the Karrada Bridge over the Tigris River.

According to a statement by the PM's media office, Al-Sudani declared that the area would be opened to domestic and international investors, with no residential projects allowed. “This is a strategic location near the shrines of Imams Musa al-Kadhim and Muhammad al-Jawad. It will include a 12,500-square-meter museum documenting the horrors of the dictatorship era.”

The Karrada Bridge is part of a broader traffic decongestion plan and will be linked to major highways, including the Mohammed al-Qasim Expressway and the Army Canal Road. The campaign also includes the rehabilitation of 15 main roads across five neighborhoods, the construction of 38 schools, the restoration of four historical schools, and paving in 12 residential areas.