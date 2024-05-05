PM Al-Sudani discusses dam conditions, water reservoirs with Kurdistan’s Agriculture Minister

Shafaq News / On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq, Begard Talabani, and a group of Kurdistan Region Parliament members.

The PM’s media office stated that the meeting, also attended by Iraq's Minister of Agriculture Abbas Jabr Al-Maliki, focused on agricultural matters across Iraq, including this year's agricultural season and harvest and marketing strategies.

“Discussions covered the increase in wheat planting areas and strategies to manage this expansion in Kurdistan and other governorates. They also reviewed the condition of water dams, including the four main dams in the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing the need for maintenance to preserve their storage capacities and the possibility of providing the rrgion's farmers with modern agricultural machinery and technology to enhance productivity.”

“PM Al-Sudani reassured attendees of the government's commitment to supporting the pillars of food security, highlighting the abundant rainfall this season that allowed for extensive cultivation of strategic economic crops across Iraq. The government's efforts have facilitated processing crops, expedited payments, and contributed to an increase in the national wheat stock,” as per the statement.

The meeting also included “directives to form a specialized team from relevant ministries and departments to oversee dam operations and manage projects effectively.”

Prime Minister Al-Sudani affirmed that “agricultural development and optimal management of water resources are critical goals of the government's program, aimed at economic reform and maximizing non-oil resources in Iraq,” as cited by the media office.