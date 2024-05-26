PM Al-Sudani chairs coordination meeting, issues directives for Eid al-Adha and development initiatives

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani chaired, on Sunday, the third session of the Higher Commission for Coordination between Governorates Not Incorporated into a Region to discuss general conditions and make necessary decisions.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office, “At the beginning of the session, Al-Sudani mentioned the upcoming Eid al-Adha, urging all governorates to prepare security and service requirements and provide all necessary means for the pilgrims' safe travel to Mecca and their return.

Furthermore, PM Al-Sudani issued the following directives:

1. Monitor the compliance of power generator owners with operation hours and set fees, and take legal action against violators.

2. Ensure the Ministry of Oil and governors follow up on the supply of diesel to generator owners to prevent any shortage in operating hours.

3. The Ministry of Education should complete the requirements for examinations and prepare suitable conditions.

4. Ensure continuous electricity supply to examination centers.

5. Utilize the summer vacation for necessary maintenance in preparation for the next academic year.

6. Complete the crop marketing season and disburse financial dues to farmers.

7. Coordinate between governorates involved in the summer agricultural season with the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources.

8. Conduct pest control campaigns to protect agricultural crops.

Prime Minister Al-Sudani emphasized the necessity of teamwork between ministries and governorates to achieve success in delivering services to citizens.

The governors reviewed ongoing projects and stalled projects. The council decided to amend the investment plan for ongoing projects for 2023 in coordination with the Ministry of Planning, and to distribute allocations and trust funds among projects.

“In the field of protecting archaeological sites, it was decided to allocate contract positions for the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities for guarding archaeological sites and to coordinate the training and equipping of guards with the Ministry of Interior,” as per the media office’s statement.

Additionally, it was decided to support the sports sector by “allocating three billion dinars annually to non-institutional clubs participating in the Premier League, developing infrastructure and sports programs, and monitoring the expenditure of funds.”

A committee was formed to study the allocation of a plot of land in Baghdad to establish a home for elderly artists, and to implement an integrated software system to automate the work of water, sewage, municipalities, and electronic billing directorates.

Finally, the council approved the recommendations of the committee concerned with delegating powers to state property managers in the governorates and organizing work in the investment sector according to approved investment maps, as per the statement.