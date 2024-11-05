Over 30 ISIS leaders eliminated in Iraq and Syria: US military

Shafaq News/ The US military announced, on Tuesday, that it has successfully eliminated more than 30 ISIS leaders in Iraq and Syria since August 29, as part of an ongoing campaign aimed at weakening the group’s operational infrastructure and capabilities in the region.

According to the military's statement, “Operations carried out since late August have resulted in the deaths of 163 ISIS operatives and the capture of 33 others, encompassing a total of 60 missions targeting ISIS across Iraq and Syria.”

In 2014, ISIS seized control of extensive areas in Iraq and Syria, with its leader at the time, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, proclaiming an Islamic caliphate that spanned territories inhabited by millions of people. The caliphate was declared in the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in the city of Mosul, the center of Nineveh province.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS remains a significant threat in Iraq, employing insurgency tactics and targeting security forces. The group has adapted by forming small, elusive units that operate in remote and rugged terrain.