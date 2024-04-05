Official warns of security woes, stalled services as local government formation stalls in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A member of Diyala's council on Friday expressed concern that delays in forming a local government, warning it could worsen security and stall vital service projects. "persistent political conflict and postponing the election of a governor and chair have obstructed new service projects and hampered roughly 90% of ongoing ones due to a lack of effective oversight over executive bodies," said Council Member Nizar al-Luhaybi. "This absence has been exploited to fuel corruption."

He cautioned that "a protracted crisis and escalating conflict could impact the overall security situation, potentially leading to clashes." Al-Lahhibi urged for an agreement to resolve the impasse.

The crux of the dispute lies with the governor's position, he noted. "Once this is settled, the local government and council can be finalized." He said "serious efforts" are underway to address the issue "immediately after Eid al-Fitr."

Diyala's council has repeatedly failed to convene its first session and form a local government since February 5th. The roadblock stems from political wrangling over the governor and council chair positions.

The council is divided into two factions. One, comprised of eight members from Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs, seeks to renew the term of former governor Muthanna al-Tamimi. The other, consisting of seven Sunni and Shia members, opposes his reappointment.