Nineveh Governor pledges to complete local government’s development program

Shafaq News/ Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil, the governor of Nineveh, vowed on Monday to fulfill the local government’s development program, which he introduced upon taking office.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Dakhil said, "The local government of Nineveh held a meeting to discuss the implementation of the government program and review projects undertaken over the past five years."

He reaffirmed Nineveh’s commitment to executing the agenda approved by the governorate's council, which aligns with the broader development plan of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's government.

Al-Dakhil said he issued directives to local departments to ensure the completion of projects launched in the last five years, addressing delays and resolving issues hindering progress on some of them.

“The government program covers a range of sectors, including education, healthcare, roads, bridges, rural development, investment, sports, and the creation of green spaces, among others,” al-Dakhil added.