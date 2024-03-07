Political deadlock stalls formation of Diyala local government

Shafaq News/ Disagreements among political factions have stalled the formation of a new local government in Diyala, a Kurdish member of the governorate's council said on Thursday.

Ows al-Mahdawi, of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), told Shafaq News Agency that vying parties remain divided over the key post of governor, with no consensus on the candidate proposed by the Coordination Framework, Waddah al-Tamimi.

"The differences revolving around the Diyala governor have never ceased and there is no agreement yet," Al-Mahdawi said. "The path is blocked for everyone because each party in the council insists on its own decision and candidates."

In a bid to address the impasse, the council head has directed members to resume official duties next Sunday, focusing on addressing citizens' concerns, tackling service delivery issues, and exercising their oversight role, al-Mahdawi added.

The PUK, a Kurdish party, have a coined a "strategic agreement" with Hadi al-Ameri's Badr organization and Mohammed al-Halbousi's bloc. "The Kurdish community's 20% share of Diyala's population," Al-Mahdawi said, calling for a "balanced representation" for Kurds in government departments, institutions, and the local government.