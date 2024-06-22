No agreement on Kirkuk government formation ahead of key meeting

Shafaq News / Two members of the Kirkuk Provincial Council stated, on Saturday, that no agreement has been reached regarding the formation of the local government in the governorate.

They highlighted the anticipation surrounding the fourth meeting between Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and leaders of the State Administration Coalition (SAC), which was established following Muqtada Al-Sadr's withdrawal from politics, and it was comprised of the leading Shiite, Sunni, and Kurdish forces, to outline the new government.

Hassan Majid, a council member from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), told Shafaq News Agency, "We have not received any official notification to hold a session of the Kirkuk Provincial Council after the Eid al-Adha holiday." He added, "We have communicated with other council members, and no session has been scheduled for this week."

Majid emphasized that "the dialogues led by the Prime Minister within SAC with the winning blocs aim to resolve issues and reach a mutual agreement on naming the governor and distributing powers among all components of Kirkuk."

He further noted that "the KDP bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council is working with other members to overcome disagreements and reach a common formula that satisfies all parties and contributes to forming a strong local government in Kirkuk that provides services and builds projects for all residents of Kirkuk without discrimination."

Similarly, council member Ahmed Ramzi stated, "There is no agreement to hold a session of the Kirkuk Provincial Council, and such claims are incorrect." He added, "The fourth meeting scheduled after Eid al-Adha, chaired by the Prime Minister with the leaders of the main winning blocs, could outline the formation of Kirkuk's administration and set a date for an official session of the Kirkuk Provincial Council."

For over five months, the winning blocs in the Kirkuk Provincial Council elections have failed to agree on a joint proposal to form the local government, with each insisting on securing the governor's position.

On February 21, 2024, the Prime Minister oversaw a meeting of all winning blocs and set a deadline until March 3 for submitting proposals related to forming a new administration and a joint local government for the governorate.

Kirkuk held its first elections since 2005 on December 18, 2023. The Kurds secured seven seats, divided as follows: five for the PUK, two for the KDP, and one quota seat, totaling eight seats. Conversely, Arabs won six seats: three for the Arab Coalition, two for the Leadership Coalition, and one for the Orouba Coalition. The United Iraqi Turkmen Front obtained two seats.

The electoral impasse, resulting from an equal number of seats among the Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen (8-8), has prevented any party from forming the local government.