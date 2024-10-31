Nineveh calls Christians to return to Mosul

Shafaq News/ Nineveh’s Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil renewed his call for the Christian community to return to the city of Mosul.

“I received today a delegation of Christian clergy, including Archbishop of Mosul, Kirkuk, and the Kurdistan Region of the Syriac Orthodox, Bishop Nicodemus Daoud Matti Sharaf, and his accompanying delegation… we discussed the situation of Christians and the support needed for their return to Mosul, as well as the rehabilitation of churches and monasteries,” Al-Dakhil told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Dakhil emphasized efforts to establish a cultural center in the city to support the return of Christians and promote stability and peaceful coexistence among all communities.

Earlier, the governor had urged Christians to return to Mosul, asserting that “the reasons for staying away from the city no longer exist following improvements in security and stability.”

The Christian community in Nineveh, particularly in the city of Mosul and its surrounding areas, has deep historical roots. This region was once home to a vibrant Christian population, with various denominations, including the Assyrian Church of the East and the Chaldean Catholic Church. Historically, Nineveh was known for its numerous churches, monasteries, and religious institutions.

However, the situation for Christians in Nineveh dramatically deteriorated during the ISIS occupation from 2014 to 2017. Many Christians were forcibly displaced, leaving behind their homes, properties, and sacred sites. The community faced severe persecution, and countless churches and historical sites were destroyed.

In recent years, efforts have been made by the Iraqi authorities to encourage the return of displaced Christians to Nineveh, including the reconstruction of homes, churches, and community infrastructure.