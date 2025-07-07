Nineveh Council member exits Future Alliance over “wealth looting”

Shafaq News – Nineveh

On Monday, a member of the Nineveh Provincial Council severed ties with the Future Nineveh Alliance, denouncing what he described as a campaign to fragment the province.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Marwan al-Zeidan, affiliated with the Sunni Taqaddum (Progress) Party, adopted a position of neutrality amid mounting political strife, warning against becoming complicit in what he condemned as “the dismantling of Nineveh and the looting of its wealth by dominant factions in Mosul and Baghdad.”

“These forces have no interest in stability,” he charged. “Their sole priority is personal gain. I will not compromise on Nineveh’s patriotism.”

The 29-seat council—home to Arabs, Kurds, Shabak, Yazidis, Christians, and others—is embroiled in disputes over power-sharing. Its leading blocs are the Unified Nineveh Bloc, composed mainly of Sunni Arabs and backed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and the Future Nineveh Alliance, supported by the Shiite Coordination Framework and representing several minority communities.

MP Wadd Qaddo, another alliance member, recently warned of a potential exit, declaring: “We will pursue our interests with any party willing to engage—we refuse to be used as a stepping stone for others.”