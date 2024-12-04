Iraq's Nineveh Council votes on 1,000 Mukhtars, awaits governor's approval

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq's Nineveh Provincial Council voted to select 1,000 Mukhtars (local leaders) for various regions and villages in the province.

Mohammed Abdullah Al-Jubouri, the deputy head of the council, told Shafaq News, "The council voted to approve the selection of 1,000 Mukhtars for regions and villages in nine main districts of Nineveh, including Mosul."

"The Mukhtars' appointment requires the governor's approval of the council's selected names,” he added.

Al-Jubouri also pointed out that the vote for Mukhtars in Al-Qosh, Tel Kaif district, was postponed to future sessions pending the finalization of candidate names. "Votes for certain areas and villages were postponed but are expected to proceed in the next council session,” he explained.