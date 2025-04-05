Nineveh Council Chairman accused of fake degrees: Doesn't know a word of English

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Nineveh Provincial Council Chairman, Ahmad Younis Al-Hasoud, was accused by his brother, Saud Younis Al-Hasoud, of forging his academic certificates and not even knowing "a single word of English."

In the past few hours, social media circulated a video showing Saud Al-Hasoud directly accusing his brother of falsifying not only his high school diploma but also his Ph.D. degree.

He claimed that his brother couldn't even speak a word of English, failed six times in the sixth year of the literary track, and in the seventh year, a substitute candidate was brought in to take the exam on his behalf for a bribe of 1.6 million dinars ($1222.31) in the Makhmur town.

Nineveh Council Chairman, he alleged, studied dentistry in Ukraine despite being a graduate of the literary branch, and when he returned to Iraq, he failed the certificate equivalency exam six times. He also accused him of being involved in a "crime" with a man named Khlan Al-Hasoud.

However, Saud Al-Hasoud later appeared in another video, apologizing for his previous statements. “I was in a state of emotional distress and under pressure from certain parties… I had no intention of causing harm.”

He also addressed the alleged crime, saying, "I had a bird I was very fond of; my siblings killed it."

Ahmad Al-Hasoud has recently faced scrutiny over his academic credentials and professional conduct, raising questions about his suitability for public office and the integrity of local governance in Nineveh.