New police chief in Dhi Qar sparks anger among activists over arrests and threats

Shafaq News/ The newly appointed police chief of Dhi Qar province, Maj. Gen. Najah Al-Abadi has sparked outrage among local activists following a wave of arrests, threats, and his description of demonstrators as "criminals and dark forces." His comments and actions have fueled accusations that he is targeting participants in the 2019 Tishreen protests.

Al-Abadi announced earlier this week that over 4,000 arrest warrants for individuals accused of various crimes, "the least of which is fraud," had been dormant for years. Within just three days, security forces apprehended more than 300 individuals in response to judicial orders issued during the 2019 protests.

Protesters in the province have criticized these actions, claiming that many of the charges are fabricated and designed to punish those who took part in the Tishreen 2019 demonstrations.

On Friday, hundreds of protesters gathered in Al-Haboubi Square in Nasiriyah, the provincial capital, demanding the release of those arrested and the dismissal of what they call "vindictive" legal cases against them.

“Security forces attempted to disperse the demonstrators using smoke grenades, which injured one protestor,” according to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent.

He also reported that all roads leading to Al-Haboubi Square were blocked with barbed wire as demonstrators called for Al-Abadi's removal, accusing him of targeting the Tishreen protesters. Several Iraqi lawmakers who support the protest movement were also present at the rally.

Earlier, Iraqi MP Ghazwan Ali Mohammed al-Manshed sharply criticized Al-Abadi, calling his remarks “irresponsible”.

In response to the rising tensions, the Dhi Qar Provincial Council issued a statement on Friday, urging the formation of a committee composed of the judiciary and officials from the Ministries of Justice and Interior to reinvestigate the charges brought against the protesters.

The council emphasized the need for “law enforcement to give those accused the opportunity to prove their innocence.”

The council also called on both protesters and security forces to “exercise maximum restraint and adhere to peaceful methods,” stressing that the region’s current circumstances demand unity amid wider regional developments.

"What Iraq and the surrounding region are experiencing requires greater cohesion and preparation for whatever may unfold in the coming days," the statement read.

2019 Tishreen Protests

From October to December 2019, Iraq witnessed its largest protest movement since 2003, which led to the fall of the government and the adoption of a new electoral law by parliament.

Hundreds of protesters were killed, and thousands were injured as Iraqi security forces used live ammunition and snipers in violent crackdowns. The protests, described as the bloodiest since the fall of Saddam Hussein's regime in 2003, also saw the arrest of many activists.