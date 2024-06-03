New batch of ISIS families transferred from Syria to Iraq's Nineveh

Shafaq News/ Sherwan Jamal Khudhur, a member of the Iraqi Parliament representing Nineveh, announced on Monday the arrival of 170 ISIS families from the Al-Hol camp in Syria to the Nineveh governorate.

Khudhur told Shafaq News Agency that this latest group of families will be transported in the coming days from the Al-Hol camp to the Al-Jadaa camp, south of Mosul.

"This transfer marks the 16th batch of families moved from Al-Hol to Al-Jadaa, where a rehabilitation center for ISIS families is situated," Khudhur explained. He added that the transfer would be accompanied by security and intelligence procedures, particularly regarding the identification of family members and the isolation of those who are wanted.

Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria houses tens of thousands of wives, children, and suspected supporters of ISIS fighters. Iraq, seeking to mitigate the threat of cross-border extremism, has expressed its intention to close the camp and repatriate its citizens.

"Our goal is to shut down al-Hol camp," said Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in a previous statement, "Leaving it open only creates a breeding ground for a new generation of ISIS."

Iraq has been urging other countries to repatriate their citizens from al-Hol, emphasizing its role as a "source for terrorism."

The camp, heavily guarded and supervised by Syrian Kurdish-led forces with US support, was once home to 73,000 people, primarily Syrians and Iraqis. Over the years, the population decreased to just over 48,000, with approximately 4,000 released since May 2023.

The camp currently holds about 23,000 Iraqis, 17,000 Syrians, and 7,000 individuals of various nationalities.

While some nations have accepted the repatriation of their citizens, many Western countries have hesitated to take back their nationals who were part of ISIS.