New acting IT Head assigned at Iraq’s Ministry of Finance

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Finance has appointed an acting head for its Information Technology Department following the retirement of the previous director, according to a ministerial order obtained by Shafaq News on Thursday.

Finance Minister Faleh Al-Sari issued the order assigning Bassel Abbas Hassan, the current director of the Information Technology and Communications Department at Rafidain Bank, to oversee the ministry’s Information Technology Department.

The appointment follows the retirement of Maysara Abdul Rahim, who had been assigned to temporarily ensure the continuity of work during the transition period.