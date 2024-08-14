New Kirkuk governor: let’s make Kirkuk a model for coexistence
Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Kirkuk
Governor Rebwar Taha urged opposing political forces to engage in dialogue to
resolve disagreements, pledging to enhance services by implementing new
projects in the governorate.
After taking the constitutional
oath, Taha said at a press conference attended by Shafaq News correspondent,
"We have started our work and taken the oath."
"I call on opposing political
forces to engage in dialogue, making Kirkuk a model for reconstruction and
coexistence, and collaborating to establish a distinct Kirkuk identity,"
he added, promising to "make Kirkuk a standout city for projects and
services for all its components, without discrimination."
On Tuesday, the Iraqi President
Abdul Latif Rashid approved the appointment of Taha as the new Governor of
Kirkuk.
On August 10, Baghdad saw the
election of Kirkuk's new leaders: Taha from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan
(PUK) was appointed governor, and Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez, representing the Arab
community, was elected chairman of the 16-seat provincial council. However, the
KDP, three Arab bloc members, and the Turkmen Front boycotted the session,
declaring it "illegal," noting they were not invited.