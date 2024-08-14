New Kirkuk governor: let’s make Kirkuk a model for coexistence

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha urged opposing political forces to engage in dialogue to resolve disagreements, pledging to enhance services by implementing new projects in the governorate.

After taking the constitutional oath, Taha said at a press conference attended by Shafaq News correspondent, "We have started our work and taken the oath."

"I call on opposing political forces to engage in dialogue, making Kirkuk a model for reconstruction and coexistence, and collaborating to establish a distinct Kirkuk identity," he added, promising to "make Kirkuk a standout city for projects and services for all its components, without discrimination."

On Tuesday, the Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid approved the appointment of Taha as the new Governor of Kirkuk.

On August 10, Baghdad saw the election of Kirkuk's new leaders: Taha from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) was appointed governor, and Mohammed Ibrahim Hafez, representing the Arab community, was elected chairman of the 16-seat provincial council. However, the KDP, three Arab bloc members, and the Turkmen Front boycotted the session, declaring it "illegal," noting they were not invited.