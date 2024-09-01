Najaf prepares for prophet Muhammad's death anniversary with comprehensive plan

Shafaq News/ The holy city of Najaf is gearing up for the annual commemoration of the death of Prophet Muhammad with a comprehensive plan encompassing security, services, and healthcare. Authorities have emphasized a seamless experience for visitors, ensuring unrestricted movement throughout the governorate.

"Najaf has entered into the atmosphere of the commemoration of the Prophet's death with a plan covering security, services, and healthcare," said Ahmad al-Fatlawi, spokesperson for the local government in Najaf.

Al-Fatlawi explained that a comprehensive meeting was held involving all government departments to discuss facilitating the entry of visitors to the Imam Ali shrine, both on foot and by vehicle. "We have emphasized that no roads will be completely closed in the province, and all streets will be open to visitors," he added.

Security forces have been augmented with additional personnel to secure all routes leading to the old city. Meanwhile, local municipalities said they are are working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness and remove waste. Healthcare centers have been strategically placed throughout the city and along the roads to provide medical assistance, according to officials.

Maher al-Aboudi, Director of Media for Najaf Health Department, said, "We have divided our plan into three main axes, with the city center being the most important. There are 1700 health personnel participating in this commemoration, and all hospitals in the governorate are fully prepared."

Al-Aboudi added that 160 medical teams have been deployed along the roads, along with 85 ambulances, in addition to back up from Baghdad.

"The holy shrine of Imam Ali is also participating with medical teams and ambulances," he added, emphasizing the importance of public health measures and the distribution of educational materials to ensure the safety of visitors.

Abu Muhammad, a citizen from the Nafakh district in the Kufa district of Najaf, described the annual tradition of setting up mourning processions to welcome visitors: "Every year, we set up processions on the occasion of the Prophet's death to receive visitors heading to the shrine of Imam Ali."

Abu Muhammad highlighted the various services provided by the mourners, including food, drinks, massages, and basic healthcare.

Both Najaf and Diyala governorates have declared an official holiday for all government departments, except for security, services, and health, to allow citizens to participate in the commemoration.

The death of the Prophet Muhammad is observed annually by Muslims worldwide, with the exact date of his death being a subject of some debate among different Islamic sects.