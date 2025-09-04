President Barzani marks Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

President Barzani marks Prophet Muhammad’s birthday
2025-09-04T07:45:15+00:00

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday extended greetings to Muslims in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and worldwide on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The holiday, observed each year on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, is celebrated across Muslim-majority countries with religious gatherings, recitations, and the sharing of traditional sweets such as halawat al-mawlid.

On X, Barzani expressed hope that the occasion would bring joy, peace, and blessings while fostering unity and understanding. He emphasized that the Prophet’s birthday should serve as “a reminder of love, humanity, and kindness,” guiding people toward compassion and tolerance.

His statement coincided with large gatherings in central Erbil, including near the city’s historic citadel, where crowds celebrated with religious and cultural festivities as streets and markets lit up with decorations.

