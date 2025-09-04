President Barzani marks Prophet Muhammad’s birthday

Shafaq News – Erbil

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday extended greetings to Muslims in Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and worldwide on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

The holiday, observed each year on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi al-Awwal, is celebrated across Muslim-majority countries with religious gatherings, recitations, and the sharing of traditional sweets such as halawat al-mawlid.

On X, Barzani expressed hope that the occasion would bring joy, peace, and blessings while fostering unity and understanding. He emphasized that the Prophet’s birthday should serve as “a reminder of love, humanity, and kindness,” guiding people toward compassion and tolerance.

له‌ یادی پیرۆزی له‌دايكبوونى حه‌زره‌تى پێغه‌مبه‌ردا موحه‌ممه‌د (دروودى خواى له‌سه‌ر بێت)، گه‌رمترین پیرۆزبایی له‌ ته‌واوى موسڵمانان له‌ كوردستان، عێراق و جيهان ده‌كه‌م. هيوادارم ئه‌م یاده‌ خۆشى و کامه‌رانی له‌گه‌ڵ خۆيدا بهێنێت و ببێته‌ هۆی ئاشتى و ئاسووده‌يى بۆ هه‌مووان.له… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) September 4, 2025

His statement coincided with large gatherings in central Erbil, including near the city’s historic citadel, where crowds celebrated with religious and cultural festivities as streets and markets lit up with decorations.