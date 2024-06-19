Najaf Police: land dispute erupts in clash, two dead

Shafaq News/ Najaf police on Wednesday said that a dispute over agricultural land sparked a deadly clash in al-Haidariyah district, north of the governorate, leaving two people dead and two injured.

Earlier reports described the incident as a tribal feud, but the police statement attributed the violence solely to the land dispute.

Security forces swiftly contained the situation and arrested two suspects, the statement said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Earlier today, a security source said that the confrontation took place between two rival tribes.

Medium-sized weapons were used in the violence, which also resulted in the injury of two security personnel, the source revealed.

The source said that the feud was sparked by the killing of a member of one tribe by the other. In retaliation, members of the aggrieved tribe set fire to three homes belonging to the accused tribe.

Firefighters who were called to extinguish the blaze were also targeted by gunfire, but they managed to escape unharmed, according to the source.