Najaf court hands Shams Party head 4th jail term as legal cases mount

Najaf court hands Shams Party head 4th jail term as legal cases mount
2025-12-03T08:09:36+00:00

Shafaq News – Najaf

Najaf Criminal Court issued a new one-year prison sentence against Zaid al-Talaqani, head of the Shams Party and director of the Al-Rafidain Center for Dialogue, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

This marks the fourth conviction against al-Talaqani. In September 2024, the court sentenced him to one year of simple imprisonment — his third ruling at the time. The first judgment was issued on September 1, 2024, also sentencing him to one year. A second verdict followed on September 5, when a Najaf misdemeanors court handed him another one-year sentence after a complaint filed by activist Hadeel Dhahi.

On August 19 last year, a SWAT unit raided the Al-Rafidain Center for Dialogue in Najaf to arrest al-Talaqani, seizing weapons and removing guards from the premises. He was not present during the operation.

The Najaf Investigative Court later issued a warrant under Article 430 of the Penal Code, based on a complaint by the deputy head of the provincial council, Ghaith Abu Shab’a, who accused al-Talaqani of issuing threats.

Article 430 covers criminal penalties related to threats and intimidation, including those issued by clandestine groups.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon