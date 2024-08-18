Nadia Al-Jubouri withdraws from Sovereignty Alliance, citing neglect of Nineveh

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Nadia Al-Jubouri, a leader in the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada) led by Khamis Al-Khanjar, announced her withdrawal from the party.

Al-Jubouri stated, "I am withdrawing from the Sovereignty Alliance due to its condemned position on Nineveh and its needs, and its focus on deals in Kirkuk, neglecting the governorate."

"My withdrawal aligns with Nineveh's rights. I will support the Nineveh masses' choice of a list that fulfills the governorate's aspirations."

In a letter dated August 15, 2024, the Iraqi Ministry of Commerce announced that “the Minister agreed to relieve Nadia Al-Jubouri from managing the Nineveh Supply Branch and appoint Sultan Yousef Saleh as her successor.”

Earlier, members of the Sovereignty Alliance urged its leadership to clarify its stance on statements about the rights of Nineveh Governorate residents.

The members said in a statement. “We condemn the Alliance spokesman’s claims of concessions on our rights in Nineveh for gains in Kirkuk.”

“We urge the Alliance leadership to urgently clarify their stance on these concerning remarks,” they added.

“If no response is received, we will announce our withdrawal and operate as independents on the provincial council.”

On Saturday, Abdullah al-Nujaifi, a member of the Nineveh Provincial Council, claimed that recent political maneuvers in Kirkuk, aimed at forming the local government, were made at the expense of Nineveh.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Nujaifi said, "What happened in Kirkuk confirms that political deals are being made at the expense of Nineveh and its people. This is something we cannot accept."

"It is unfortunate to witness agreements being struck at the cost of Nineveh, which has suffered from wars and destruction without receiving any solace or support in its time of need," he further lamented.

Al-Nujaifi further stressed that "the exclusion and marginalization of Nineveh are due to agreements made by political forces without consulting its people or legitimate leadership," warning that "this agreement will have negative consequences, and what was done behind the scenes will eventually come to light."

Moreover, he emphasized that he and other representatives of Nineveh "will not stand idly by in the face of this deliberate marginalization," asserting that "Nineveh needs leaders from within its ranks so that its fate is not left in the hands of those who would exploit it and lead it to ruin."

In turn, Sovereignty Alliance spokesman Khalid al-Mafraji responded to Al-Nujaifi's statements, emphasizing that "the rights of Arabs in Nineveh and Kirkuk will not be overlooked.”

“We are committed to defending these rights.”

"We did not meet with Rayan-Al-Kildani to discuss positions or electoral entitlements in Nineveh or Kirkuk," he pointed out, adding, "In Nineveh's local government negotiations, our political coalition represented the Arabs and engaged in collective dialogue rather than individual discussions."

Furthermore, al-Mafraji explained, “The Sovereignty Alliance gave up the deputy governor position in Nineveh to protect its identity from outsiders.”

“Our criticism was directed at certain Arabs who supported the Arabs of Kirkuk.”

Previously, Khalid al-Mafraji revealed that his alliance negotiated with the Babylon Bloc, led by Rayan Al-Kildani, to relinquish the alliance rights in Nineveh in exchange for receiving dues in Kirkuk. However, Al-Kildani reneged on this agreement by securing positions in Nineveh and retaining his positions in Kirkuk.