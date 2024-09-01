Iraqi Prime Minister holds crucial talks to resolve Kirkuk government formation dispute

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani convened a meeting with key political leaders to address ongoing disputes over the formation of the local government in Kirkuk, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News Agency.

The meeting, held in the Prime Minister's office in Baghdad, included Deputy Speaker of Parliament Shakhwan Abdullah, representing the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP); Hassan Turan, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front; Khaled al-Mafraji, spokesperson for the Sovereignty Alliance (Al-Siyada); and Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri, a member of the Kirkuk Provincial Council and the former governor of the Governorate.

The source told our Agency, "The discussion focused on several issues concerning Kirkuk, including the recent formation of the local government and the exclusion of certain political blocs such as the KDP, the Iraqi Turkmen Front, and the Sovereignty Alliance(Al-Siyada) from participating in this government." The source did not provide further details on the outcome of the meeting.

Previously, on August 28, Qahtan Al-Wandawi, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front's Kirkuk branch, asserted that his party would not engage in any meetings or dialogues with the local government or the Kirkuk Provincial Council until the Federal Supreme Court issues a ruling regarding the legality of the government's formation. He also mentioned that the Turkmen Front had not received any formal invitation to participate in such discussions.

"The Iraqi Turkmen Front will not participate in any meeting or dialogue with the administration or the Kirkuk Provincial Council because they were formed illegally and marginalized the Turkmen community during a session at the Rashid Hotel," Al-Wandawi told Shafaq News. "We have filed a complaint with the Federal Supreme Court and await its decision on the legality and legitimacy of the current administration and provincial council."

He further emphasized, "The Turkmen Front has received no official invitation for dialogue from the provincial administration, and we refuse to engage in discussions through media channels, as our position on these matters is clear."

On August 26, Kirkuk Governor Ribwar Taha called on the Iraqi Turkmen Front, the KDP, and certain Arab factions to end their boycott and join the provincial Council and his government, which he insists is legally constituted.

It is noteworthy that the Sovereignty Party in Kirkuk, along with the KDP and Turkmen groups, boycotted the first meeting of the Council, protesting against the election process for the governor and council chairman, which took place at the Al-Rasheed Hotel in Baghdad without their participation, claiming it breached legal procedures.