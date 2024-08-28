NATO and Iraq launch high-level political dialogue, strengthen partnership

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, NATO and Iraq initiated a new phase in their longstanding partnership by launching a high-level political dialogue.

The announcement follows a delegation of senior Iraqi officials visit, led by National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, to NATO Headquarters earlier today.

Tom Goffus, NATO Assistant Secretary General for Operations, highlighted the progress of their collaboration, stating, “Since 2018, at the request of the Iraqi authorities, our non-combat advisory and capacity building mission, NATO Mission Iraq, has advised Iraqi security institutions helping them to shore up their nation’s security, fight terrorism and prevent the return of Daesh; we work hand-in-hand every day to enable Iraq to build more sustainable, transparent, inclusive and effective armed forces and security institutions that can restore long-term stability to its people, and we undertake these efforts with full respect for Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The meetings included discussions with the North Atlantic Council, the NATO Assistant Secretary-General for Operations, and the NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood. Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, emphasized the importance of the partnership: “We reaffirmed to NATO the true, long-term partnership between Iraq and NATO to assist in achieving security and stability for Iraq, through the provision of advice and capacity building to the Iraqi Security Forces. NATO Mission Iraq is a non-combat advisory mission and Iraq has agreed with NATO to continue our positive dialogue; our partnership is not against any one; rather it is for the sake of a safe and stable Iraq.”

Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General for the Southern Neighbourhood, pointed out, “Today we further build on this successful practical cooperation by launching a political dialogue; both NATO and Iraq have an interest in a stable and secure Middle East, and so it is only natural that we discuss how we can work on this together.”

The role of NATO’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood will be pivotal, serving as the focal point for the region. This role is designed to enhance the visibility of NATO’s efforts in the south and strengthen engagement with partners.

The initiative is part of a broader action plan agreed upon at the Washington Summit, aimed at increasing NATO’s involvement in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Sahel regions.

During their visit, the Iraqi delegation engaged with NATO Permanent Representatives and members of NATO’s International Staff, discussing the NATO-Iraq partnership, prospects for long-term cooperation, and regional security issues.