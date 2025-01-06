Muqtada al-Sadr congratulates Iraqi Army on its anniversary, renews call for state-controlled arms

Shafaq News/ On Monday, prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, leader of the National Shiite Movement (the Sadrist), extended congratulations to the leadership and members of the Iraqi Army across all ranks and formations on the occasion of its 104th anniversary, wishing them "steadfastness in their love for the nation and the people."

On X, Al-Sadr reiterated his firm stance on restricting arms to state control, declaring, "No, and a thousand times no, to uncontrolled weapons and rogue groups."

A Century of Service

The modern Iraqi Army was founded in 1921 during the British mandate over Iraq and was originally known as the Royal Iraqi Army. This designation remained until the 1958 coup, which abolished the monarchy and established a republic.

Over the decades, the Iraqi Army has been central to both regional conflicts and internal security. Key moments in its history include participation in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War and the protracted Iran-Iraq War from 1980 to 1988.

Following the US-led invasion in 2003, the Iraqi Army was disbanded by the Coalition Provisional Authority in a move aimed at dismantling Saddam Hussein’s Baathist regime. However, this disbandment created a power vacuum that fueled the rise of insurgent groups. Therefore, it was rebuilt again in 2004.

As a core component of Iraq's Armed Forces, the Iraqi Army is responsible for ground warfare and maintaining national security. It has played a pivotal role in combating ISIS and continues to be a cornerstone in the efforts to stabilize Iraq and the wider region.