Muqtada Al-Sadr aide urges accountability over PMF “internal crime”

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Salah Al-Obaidi, special representative of Patriotic Shiite Movement (PSM) leader Muqtada Al-Sadr, on Monday called for officials to be held accountable over the failure to evacuate Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites before the July 29 US-Saudi strikes.

Al-Obaidi claimed that officials from the top political level through the PMF administrative hierarchy were responsible for ensuring the targeted headquarters were cleared, but personnel there were not informed. Those responsible should face “legal, administrative, and judicial accountability,” and he accused unnamed parties of attacking Al-Sadr and his supporters to divert attention from an internal “crime.”

The PMF said the strikes hit headquarters in Baghdad, Wasit, Nineveh, Basra, Kirkuk, Karbala, and Diyala, killing at least 20 members and wounding 32. Baghdad later denied prior knowledge of the operation, while US President Donald Trump stated that the strikes had been coordinated with the Iraqi government.

After the recorded remarks, the Sadrist figure known as the “Minister of the Leader” posted: “Calm... clear?”