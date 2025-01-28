Mosul’s Historic Wall excavation unaffected by Riverfront Project

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate reassured that the reconstruction of Mosul’s riverfront will not interfere with ongoing efforts to uncover the city’s historic wall.

Ruayd Al-Laila, the Inspectorate’s Director, dismissed reports of conflict between the two projects, confirming they are proceeding in coordination. “The Riverfront Development Project will continue as planned, while excavation teams work separately to uncover the historic Mosul Wall,” Al-Laila told Shafaq News.

“The wall, stretching from the Old Iron Bridge to the Fifth Bridge along the Tigris River, is being carefully restored,” he noted. “Plans are in place to reconstruct and restore the wall, including its historic gates, once the excavation is complete.”

On January 12, Nineveh Governor Abdul-Qadir al-Dakhil announced the launch of the Riverfront Reconstruction Project, a key initiative to restore Mosul’s historic areas heavily damaged during the battle to liberate the city from ISIS.

The project covers neighborhoods such as Qlayaat, Shahwan, and Maidan, and includes reconstructing 273 homes, historical markets, and a riverside promenade in traditional styles to preserve Mosul’s cultural heritage. This initiative is part of broader efforts to nominate the area for the World Heritage List, blending residential, commercial, and tourism elements to revive the Old City.

After years of devastation under ISIS, Mosul’s infrastructure and cultural landmarks were left in ruins. The Iraqi government, with international support, has focused on restoring essential services and cultural landmarks. Notable projects include the reconstruction of the iconic Al-Hadba Minaret and Bab Al-Shatt Mosque.