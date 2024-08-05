Missile attack hits Ain al-Asad Base; security forces search for launch site

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a security source reported that Ain al-Asad Air Base in western Al-Anbar Governorate, home to American forces and International Coalition advisors, was hit by a missile attack.

"At 9:00 PM, Ain al-Asad Base was targeted by two missiles launched from a white Kia vehicle," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

He further stated, "The missiles struck near the Base, and security forces are searching for the launch site."

Meanwhile, an informed security source revealed that “the operation used 5 missiles, but the launch platform failed to deploy the remaining missiles."