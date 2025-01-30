Madbouly: Egypt ready to boost trade exchange with Iraq and Jordan

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly expressed his country's readiness to contribute to increasing trade exchange with both Iraq and Jordan as part of the trilateral cooperation framework between the three nations.

This statement came during a joint press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, following the third session of the Iraqi-Egyptian Supreme Committee meeting held in Baghdad. The session also saw the signing of 12 memoranda of understanding between the two countries.

In the conference, Madbouly stated that over the past ten years, Egyptian companies have gained extensive expertise and the capability to execute vital projects quickly and with high quality across various sectors.

He added, "We are fully committed to supporting Iraq in executing its major reconstruction projects”, stating that several Egyptian companies are already working on projects in Iraq.

Madbouly also emphasized that Egyptian companies are capable of meeting all of Iraq's requirements for its projects, and “we always assure that they will live up to Iraq's expectations."

Egyptian Prime Minister arrived in Baghdad earlier in the day and was welcomed with an official ceremony at the Government Palace, featuring the national anthems of both nations.

Following the reception, Al-Sudani and Madbouly held a bilateral meeting to discuss strengthening ties, expanding partnerships, and coordinating positions on regional and international challenges of mutual interest.

The two leaders also co-chaired the third session of the Iraqi-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee, where official delegations reviewed key areas of collaboration and finalized agreements. During the session, Iraqi Minister of Trade Atheer Dawood Al-Ghurairi and Egyptian Minister of Planning and Economic Development Rania Al-Mashat provided a comprehensive overview of the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The committee formalized 12 MoUs across various fields, including:

-Land Transport of Passengers and Goods – Cooperation between the Ministries of Transport in Iraq and Egypt.

-Competition and Anti-Monopoly Practices – Agreement between Iraq’s Competition Affairs and Anti-Monopoly Council and Egypt’s Competition Authority.

-Local Development – A proposed cooperation protocol between Iraq and Egypt.

-Municipal Collaboration – MoU between Baghdad Municipality and Cairo Governorate.

-Antiquities and Museums – Agreement between Iraq’s General Authority for Antiquities and Heritage and Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

-Standardization and Quality Control – Collaboration between Iraq’s Central Organization for Standardization and Quality Control and Egypt’s General Organization for Standardization and Quality.

-Financial Market Regulation – Agreement between Iraq’s Securities Commission and Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority.

-Cultural Exchange Program (2025-2027) – Executive program between the Ministries of Culture in Iraq and Egypt.

-National Libraries Cooperation – MoU between the Iraqi National Library and Archives and the Egyptian National Library.

-Communications and IT – Agreement between Iraq’s Communications and Media Commission and Egypt’s National Telecom Regulatory Authority.

-Grain Storage Infrastructure – Proposed MoU for the construction, operation, and maintenance of silos between Iraq’s Grain Board and Egypt’s Holding Company for Silos.

-Chambers of Commerce – Cooperation agreement between the Iraqi Federation of Chambers of Commerce and the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

In addition to the agreements, the visit will include a high-level meeting between Iraqi and Egyptian business leaders and representatives from specialized companies, attended by both prime ministers.