Local official urges Kirkuk council to form local government before August

Shafaq News/ The acting chair of the Kirkuk Governorate Council, Ali al-Hammadi, on Wednesday urged the council members to form a local government within 30 days, warning of legal issues if a deal isn't reached.

"They have 30 days after their first session to finalize agreements and complete forming the administration, including choosing a governor and council head," al-Hammadi told Shafaq News.

The council convened its first session last Thursday under tight security but failed to make progress due to a lack of political consensus. Rakan Saeed al-Jubouri, the council's eldest member, subsequently adjourned the meeting.