Linked to terrorism: Iraq arrests suspect in killing and injuring security personnel

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi judiciary has detained the suspect in the killing of an officer and a security force member on Tuesday in northern Najaf Province, a judicial source reported on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, “The judiciary in Najaf detained the suspect under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law,” which encompasses two key provisions: the first imposes the death penalty on primary perpetrators, accomplices, or those who incite, plan, finance, or facilitate terrorism. The second mandates life imprisonment for anyone who knowingly conceals criminal activity or shelters individuals involved in terrorism.

"Preliminary investigations suggest the suspect is affiliated with a terrorist group."

On Tuesday, five security personnel, including an officer, were killed or injured in northern Najaf during an operation to arrest a wanted individual. The Ministry of Interior confirmed the deaths of one of its officers and a police member in the armed clash.