Leader Masoud Barzani discusses political developments with Al-Halbousi in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani met with Mohammed Al-Halbousi, head of the Taqadum Party, in Baghdad on Thursday to discuss recent political developments in Iraq.

Barzani arrived in the federal capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday and has since met with senior political leaders and government officials.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the meeting focused on the political situation in Iraq, the appointment of the Speaker of Parliament, and the implementation and adherence of parties to the State Administration Coalition agreement.

Notably, on November 14, 2023, the Federal Supreme Court, the highest judicial authority in Iraq, decided to end the membership of Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

Then, the Iraqi Parliament officially terminated his membership on November 21, 2023.

On January 13, the Iraqi Parliament held an extraordinary session to choose the new Speaker. However, due to verbal altercations inside the council hall, the session was adjourned without completing the election process.

Until this moment, the parliamentary council has failed to settle the issue, thereby stalling the enactment of crucial legislation.